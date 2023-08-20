Ginuwine Riles Up Social Media With POV Thirst Trap

In the words of contemporary slang, Ginuwine’s got rizz. The DC crooner reminded everyone that he’s still at a snacc at 52 with a steamy video on Instagram earlier this week. With the camera positioned at crotch level, as if Ginuwine had you on your knees, the musician smolders down at the camera while his hit “Get Ready” plays in the background.

“Who remembers this intro ? Going back to this feeling for a while .. 🍷 ( when she look back all she see is all of me),” Ginuwine added as a caption. Featuring Snoop Dogg and The Rook, “Get Ready” was the first track on his 2003 album, The Senior. While “Get Ready” was not released as a single, the album peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200. It would also place at #87 on the year-end charts.

Fans Get Thirsty For Ginuwine

The comments on Ginuwine’s video only prove just how much rizz the hitmaker still has. “Smh ! My husband just asked me why this sound keeps playing over and over 😐it’s too close to Sunday services for you to be posting stuff like this 🤦🏽‍♀️,” one person commented. “Dont thirst trap Wine!🙄 Pick the camera up, We try to keep it respectful due to you being married, so dont tease us! come on!😅 Is that the original IN THOSE JEANS? Its kinda low I cant really hear it,” another pleaded. “Same OG Isn’t married💍so please let him thirst trap🥵 I’m like McDonald’s I’m loving it😂😂,” a third countered.

Additionally, some people were just going full horny on main. “I want to be that chain around your neck. It’s so close to your gorgeous heart and your body,” one particularly bold person wrote. “I might as well clock out, I can’t concentrate on NUFFIN right now!,” confessed another. Perhaps the reaction to Ginuwine’s post can be best described with this comment – “Go lower daddy 😍😍😍.” It definitely appears as though Ginuwine gave many fans a very welcome start to their weekend.

