Justin Timberlake Reportedly Changed His Accent While Meeting Ginuwine

Britney Spears new memoir The Woman In Me has been turning heads since it officially dropped earlier this week. Because of the star's long history in entertainment there are dozens if not hundreds of celebs who could have been roped in. One person who was reportedly worried about the memoir before its release was Justin Timberlake. As it turns out, TImberlake had plenty of reasons to be worried.

Before the memoir even made it onto shelves concerning details involving Timberlake were emerging. The biggest bombshell came when it was revealed that Timberlake got Spears pregnant while they were dating. In the book, Britney describes the excruciating experience she went through to terminate the pregnancy. Later on, she opens up on how Timberlake eventually broke up with her by text. She reportedly received the text while on set of the film Crossroads, which other people who were on-set have vouched for. Listen to the newest revelation from the memoir below.

Britney Spears Remembers Justin Timberlake's "Blaccent"

The newest details emerging from the project about Timberlake revolve around how he interacted with Ginuwine. Spears begins talking about NSYNC. “They were white boys but they loved Hip Hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. NSYNC hung out with Black artists," Spears claims. But she had a specific story to share that could be a bit embarrassing for Timberlake.

"One day, J and I were in New York going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’ Spears hilariously details. What do you think of the new story Britney Spears told about Justin Timberlake meeting Ginuwine? Let us know in the comment section below.

