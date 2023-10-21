Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram, Justin Timberlake’s Breakup Text Revealed

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account amid a bevy of headlines stemming from excerpts of her forthcoming memoir. In her final video before shutting down the account, Spears spoke on how she was being affected by the reaction to what has already been released. "I don't like the headlines I am reading, That's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago. I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and sh-t happens!!!"

A few hours before Spears deactivated, TMZ published an interview with her former writing partner, Annet Artani. Artani contested Spears' account of a fling she had with one of her dancers, Wade Robson. Spears said she shared a "one-time kiss" with Robson. However, Artani attested that the affair was much more substantial, including a 14-page breakup letter that Spears reportedly wrote but ultimately did not send to Robson.

Justin Timberlake Broke Up With Spears Via Two-Word Text Message

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Furthermore, Page Six has revealed that Justin Timberlake reportedly broke up with Spears via a two-word text message. "It's over!!!" the message reportedly read, which Spears received while shooting the music video for "Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix". The story was relayed to the outlet via the video's director, Chris Applebaum. He reportedly found Spears in tears on the floor of her trailer after she went missing from the set for "20 to 40 minutes".

Timberlake had allegedly been trying to contact Spears throughout the day to discuss the aforementioned infidelity with Robson. After failing to get a hold of her, Timberlake chose to break it off. Applebaum recalled Spears being hesitant to finish the shoot. However, he was finally able to convince her by telling her to use it to get back at Timberlake. “If you don’t have it in you, I totally understand. But if you want to go out there and finish this last set-up in the rain, you can show him that he just made the biggest f-cking mistake of his life," Applebaum told Page Six of that conversation.

