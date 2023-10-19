Britney Spears Chose This Drug During Her Party Days In The 2000s

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, releasing October 24, will reveal a lot of personal reflections and anecdotes from the pop star's turbulent, often scrutinized, but frankly misunderstood life. Moreover, Page Six reportedly obtained an excerpt from it which allegedly details her drug of choice during her 2000s party days. The media compared the music diva's public persona during this time to other party icons of the time like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. However, she maintains that things were never as extreme as the press made them out to be. As for her preferred substance on a night out, the Mississippi native confessed that it was the ADHD medication Adderall.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," Britney Spears reportedly wrote in her new book, according to The New York Times. While she says she "never had a drinking problem" and didn't partake in hard drugs, she expressed that Adderall was the one to break that rule. "[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed," the "Toxic" singer remarked. This confession is particularly interesting because, last year, she claimed that her mother physically attacked her for being out too late with Lohan and Hilton.

Britney Spears Performing In 2008

OFFENBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 27: Singer Britney Spears performs during the Bambi Awards 2008 Show on November 27, 2008 in Offenburg, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," Britney Spears wrote. She deleted the October 2022 Instagram post shortly after. "My mother was watching [my sons] Jayden and Preston. Yes I partied till like 4am. My mother [got] PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!" While Lynne Spears didn't address this accusation, she issued a public apology a few days before it for the "pain" she caused her daughter during her 13-year conservatorship.

Elsewhere in the memoir, the 41-year-old also commented on her breakup with Justin Timberlake. Since all we have to confirm this are reports from alleged excerpts, we'll have more concrete details when the book comes out. Surely this isn't the last of the bombshells. For more news and the latest updates on Britney Spears, come back to HNHH.

