K-Fed is about to move to Hawaii, and he’s taking his sons with him. Their mother, Britney Spears, has not seen any of them in over a year with intention. And now it sounds like Kevin Federline won’t force his kids to go see their mom before the tropical relocation. Sons Sean Preston and Jayden have the choice of saying goodbye to Britney before they jet off to Hawaii in August. As of this writing, they have yet to make a decision.

Kevin Federline is actually encouraging the brothers to go see Britney. But he won’t force them or pressure them into doing something they don’t want to do. According to TMZ, Kevin’s attorney and Britney’s lawyer exchanged a letter where K-Fed was asking Britney permission to move the boys to Hawaii with him and his current wife. In order for them to actually relocate, they needed Britney’s permission, which she gave a few days ahead of an imposed response deadline.

Kevin Federline & Britney Spears’ History

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 04: Britney Spears performs onstage during the Britney Spears ‘Piece Of Me’ Summer Tour – Brighton Pride at Preston Park on August 4, 2018, in Brighton, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU)

With being allowed to move, this closes what might be the final chapter of the K-Fed and Britney saga. Despite the tumultuous relationship between the parents, they have recently been nothing but supportive of each other. Britney didn’t fight the Hawaii relocation. Kevin Federline recently defended Spears after a Daily Mail report claimed she was on methamphetamines. After allowing the Hawaii move, Spears took to social media to support to her sons, calling her eldest, Sean Preston, “her first love.”

This isn’t the first time Britney has dealt with family dilemmas. She got out of a traumatic conservatorship with her father back in 2021. This was after 13 years of her father abusing his powers as conservator of her estate. She’s also had a falling out with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Her mother implores that she reconcile with Jamie Lynn. Seeing as she allowed her sons and Kevin Federline to move to an island, perhaps she extends the olive branch to her sister as well.

