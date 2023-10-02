Sam Asghari Stands Up To Donald Trump Jr. In Defense Of Britney Spears

Over the weekend Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to share a meme of Britney Spears. Using political undertones he compared past Britney during her peak of popularity to Britney today to make a heavy-handed political statement. Many immediately recognized how disrespectful and in bad taste the meme was, including one person who many were surprised to see standing up for Britney Spears.

According to Page Six, Spears' still quite recent ex-husband took to Instagram to tag Donald Trump Jr. directly with a clapback. “It’s not okay to be a bully,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram post standing up for Spears. It's the first time he's made a public statement in defense of his ex-wife since their divorce was made public in August. The post is the newest development in public drama spawned from a video Britney posted to Instagram. In the clip she dances with knives to celebrate Halloween coming this month. Fans expressed enough concern that they called in a wellness check on the pop star. Afterward she clarified that the knives she was using to dance with were fake. Check out the original Instagram post below.

Sam Asghari Stands Up For Britney Spears

Britney Spears also doubled down on the knives. They appear in multiple other videos posted to her Instagram since the controversy first emerged. She also expressed frustration with the wellness check called in on her by fans. Reportedly she had the police arrive at her house, but they seem to have deemed her to be doing just fine.

Later this month, Britney Spears will release her new memoir. Early reports have indicated that the project could be a bombshell revealing uncomfortable secrets about Britney's life and treatment. Many of her family members' names have been thrown around in discussions about who should be nervous over the release of the book on October 24. What do you think of Sam Asghari standing up for his ex-wife Britney Spears? Let us know in the comment section below.

