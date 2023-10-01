Charli Baltimore Recalls Lance “Un” Rivera Trying To Make Her A Rap “Britney Spears”

Charli Baltimore says that Lance "Un" Rivera and Epic Records tried to make her into a "rap version of Britney Spears." She reflected on her experiences in the music industry with gender bias and more during an interview with VladTV.

"I feel like, I don't think that they knew what to do with me as an artist," she said. "Everyone seemed to have their own vision of what I should be. And, by me not really knowing anything at that point about the music business, I'm being pulled in one hundred different directions as to what my 'image' should be and I feel like my image is what I was when I got signed. I had red hair. It wasn't like they sat me down and transformed me or did a makeover. This is how I walked in. Why do we have to change me into some version of myself that I'm not."

Charli Baltimore Performs With Ja Rule At The BET Awards

Ja Rule performs with Charli Baltimore. during The 2nd Annual B.E.T. Awards - Rehearsals - Day 2 at Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

From there, she brought up Lance "Un" Rivera. "And I don't know if it was all 'Un' or it was all 'Un' and Sony," she said. "But obviously, most of my 'how I should be conforming' conversations came from 'Un.'" She went on to describe him as "very controlling." She further concluded: " I think in his mind, he wanted me to be like a pop rapper, like a rap version of Britney Spears or something, which I'm not." Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Charli Baltimore Reflects On Her Experience In The Music Industry

A one point in the interview, Vlad brought up previous comments she made and implied she had considered suicide at the time. Charli shot down the idea, instead suggesting she was focused on learning from mistakes and tragedies and living on for her children.

