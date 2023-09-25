Charli Baltimore: A Look At A Hip Hop Queen

The Hip Hop scene in the ‘90s and early 2000s was teeming with talent. Rap icons like Jay-Z, Nas, and Lil’ Kim, among others, were at the forefront in that era and helped usher a new generation of artists into a much bigger spotlight. A name that doesn’t come up as often, however, is Charli Baltimore, the pioneer female rapper. Indeed, the East Coast Hip Hop star and unsung rap queen is vastly underrated.

While she has appeared in the media several times over the years, there’s so much worth praising the star for. She’s often mentioned for her romantic relationship with The Notorious B.I.G., but her music is rarely referenced. Nonetheless, between the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Charli Baltimore was a formidable rapper in her own right. She rightly deserves her flowers. Moreover, she should be recognized for contributing to the Hip Hop scene during the formidable era.

Background

JaRule, Charli Baltimore & Ashanti (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Charli Baltimore was born Tiffany Lane on August 16, 1974. Her introduction to the world of Hip Hop came through her romantic relationship with The Notorious B.I.G. Importantly, Lane had no prior experience with rap or Hip Hop at the time. However, she soon started developing an interest in it after spending time with Biggie. As time passed, Biggie encouraged her to pursue a rap career, as he saw promise in her. She eventually took him up on his offer and later adopted the stage name Charli Baltimore. Her moniker was particularly chosen to reference the main character of the 1996 action thriller film The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Charli Baltimore: Her Ascent

The rapper’s foray into the music industry began with her debut single, “Money,” released in 1998. The song piqued listeners' interest and quickly garnered Charli Baltimore some recognition. That same year, she was also featured on Harlem rapper Cam’ron’s track “Horse & Carriage (Remix)” alongside Big Pun, Wyclef Jean, and Silkk The Shocker. She built up traction from these releases and in August 1999, dropped her debut album, Cold as Ice. It remains her sole album. In the 2010s, she released two mixtapes: Natural Born Khronicles (2012) and Hard 2 Kill (2013).

Cold as Ice did not see a public release. Instead, it was released promotionally and did not appear on the Billboard charts. Regardless, it was a moderately successful album and helped propel Charli Baltimore forward. The two standout tracks from the album are “Stand Up,” featuring Ghostface Killah, and “Feel It.” Beyond these, Baltimore was a vivid musical storyteller and even recorded an entire 50 Cent diss mixtape once. She also ventured into reality television in 2019, starring in WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her daughter, Siaani Love.

Conclusion

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Charli Baltimore attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 28, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Charli Baltimore is recognized as one of the pioneering female rappers of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her presence in the male-dominated world of Hip Hop also contributed to greater visibility for women in the genre. She is celebrated for her lyrical ability and impressive delivery of bars despite her limited experience when she debuted. Throughout her career, Baltimore collaborated with prominent Hip Hop and R&B artists. She is a part of the late ‘90s Hip Hop legacy and should be much more appreciated.

[via]