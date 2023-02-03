Sony
- MusicCharli Baltimore Recalls Lance "Un" Rivera Trying To Make Her A Rap "Britney Spears"Charli Baltimore recently reflected on how the music industry tried to shape her into someone she wasn't.By Cole Blake
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Clarifies That K. Michelle Isn't Banned From "Breakfast Club"The comment follows her claim that she wasn't allowed back.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicProsecutors Seek R. Kelly's Funds Held By UMG And Sony MusicProsecutors say the money will help to pay R. Kelly's victims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBun B Says UGK Is Still $2Mil "In The Red" With Their LabelHe explained how labels make money off artists for decades while entertainers remain in debt.By Erika Marie