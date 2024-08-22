Michael Jackson Estate Secures $600 Million Sale Despite Mother's Objections

Katherine Jackson wanted to honor her son's wishes.

A blockbuster deal has been struck between Sony and Michael Jackson's estate. The former has paid a whopping $600 million for the King of Pop's back catalog. It was a lengthy process to secure the deal, but it was finalized on August 22 by Jackson's estate executors John Branca and John McClain. It was previously reported by Billboard that Sony wanted to purchase half of Michael Jackson's catalog. Now, however, it seems as though the final sale include all of the recordings Jackson made during his life. It benefits lots of people who were close to Jackson, but his mother, Katherine, is not pleased.

The matriarch of the Jackson family claimed that the Sony deal "violated Michael's wishes." Katherine Jackson actually tried to stop the deal, but her legal attempts were rejected by the court. The ruling was that she "forfeited" her case when she failed to present it to a lower probate court. Branca and McCain were ultimately able to make the deal because it did not directly go against the conditions of Michael Jackson's will. "The will gave the executors broad powers of sale," the court wrote. "With no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case."

Katherine Claims Michael Jackson's Wishes Were 'Violated'

Furthermore, the court declared that Jackson's estate was well within its rights to make a deal they felt was advantageous. "[A judge] did not err in concluding that it was Michael’s intent to allow the executors to sell any estate assets," the court announced. "Including those at issue in the proposed transaction." Katherine was the last Jackson standing in opposition to the Sony deal. When it was initially suggested, Michael Jackson's son Blanket and daughter Paris also balked at the idea. The more money went into a legal battle, however, the more open they were to negotiating.

In March 2024, Blanket issued a statement asking his grandmother to stop using Michael Jackson's estate to pay for legal fees. Blanket, who also goes by the name "Bigi," declared Katherine's efforts to be pointless. "Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal," a court document stated. "Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs." Debate will continue to rage on as to whether Michael Jackson would have inked the deal with Sony himself. As it stands, though, the company now owns $600 million worth of his music.