Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Tries To Prevent His Grandmother From Using Estate Money For Legal Challenge

Since the king of pop tragically passed away in 2009 there's been near-constant legal issues regarding his estate. The newest issues began when the executors of Michael's estate reportedly tried to sell the rights to his entire catalog for upwards of $600 Million. Both Jackson's mother Katherine and his youngest son Blanket came together to oppose the move and challenge it in court. Even though the judge ruled against them in that legal matter, it hasn't dissuaded Katherine's attempts to stop the sale.

But it's at this point in the legal challenge where Blanket and Katherine's priorities start to splinter off. Katherine filed an appeal against the judge's initial ruling against them, something that Blanket thinks is a waste of time and money. As a result, he's asked a judge to prevent Katherine from using money from Michael's estate on the legal challenge. He believes that Katherine won't win the challenge and doesn't want her using Michael's money on a "pointless" legal battle. Check out the full story below.

Read More: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Forever Changed Halloween

Blanket And Katherine Jackson Going To A Judge Over Michael Jackson's Money

Last year, filming began for an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. Michael's own nephew Jaafar Jackson was tapped with trying to capture the likeness of the legendary pop figure. It isn't an easy task capturing everything that made Michael such a unique performer and person. The film is called simply Michael and is expected to make its way to theaters in 2025.

Also last year, Michael Jackson's record amount of number one hits was tied by Drake. Following the release of For All The Dogs his song "First Person Shooter" debuted at number one on the Hot 100. The song even specifically features a lyric where he references honing in on Jackson's record. What do you think of the newest legal challenge Katherine Jackson is trying to pursue? Do you think Blanket is right to call it pointless and try to prevent her from using Michael's money? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Flexes On Fan With Michael Jackson's Jacket

[Via]