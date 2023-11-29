Jaafar Jackson Channels Uncle Michael As Filming Begins For Michael Jackson Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stepped into the shoes of the King of Pop on the first day of filming for the highly anticipated biopic, Michael, in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old rising star, who was announced in January to portray his late uncle, showcased his remarkable dance skills, offering fans a glimpse into what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic tribute to the iconic singer. The resemblance in talent to his uncle is striking.

Jaafar, the spitting image of Michael Jackson, donned an ensemble that paid homage to the late legend's iconic stage presence. He wore black trousers with a distinctive gold stripe on the sides and a plain white shirt. Moreover, he effortlessly captured the essence of his uncle's signature style. Layering the look with an unfastened button-up shirt, the budding star replicated an outfit reminiscent of the "Smooth Criminal" hitmaker's stage attire during performances of classics like "Man In The Mirror." Furthermore, his dance skills are impressive.

Read More: Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Returns To The Top 10

Michael Jackson's Nephew Is His Spitting Image

Moreover, the filming set was a stage for Jaafar's impressive dance moves, as he rehearsed with precision. Standing in front of a white backdrop, he took on the role of his uncle, even rehearsing with an empty microphone stand—a powerful symbol synonymous with Michael Jackson's iconic performances. Scheduled for release in 2025, the Michael biopic has generated significant buzz, not only for its portrayal of the legendary pop icon but also for the resemblance Jaafar shares with his late uncle. The decision to cast a family member adds a personal touch to the project, creating a unique connection between the performer and the subject matter.

However, the first look at Jaafar's rehearsal and the attention to detail in recreating Michael's iconic stage presence only heighten the anticipation surrounding the upcoming biopic. With the spirit of Michael Jackson running through his veins, Jaafar Jackson is poised to bring an authentic and heartfelt portrayal of his iconic uncle to the silver screen. As filming progresses, the world awaits the release of Michael. Moreover, the opportunity to witness the magic of Michael Jackson's legacy through the lens of a family member dedicated to preserving his memory.

Read More: Michael Jackson Biopic Gets Green Light, Antoine Fuqua As Director

[Via]