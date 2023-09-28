Britney Spears Inspires Bam Margera’s Latest Tattoo

Bam Margera has gotten a new neck tattoo inspired by Britney Spears. The former Jackass star's new ink reads "Britney Spears [heart] oops they did it to me too! [stylized smiley face]". In a video sent to TMZ, Margera claimed that the tattoo was a reference to the "Florida Shuffle". The term is a slang phrase referring to substance addicts who are "shuffled" between Florida rehabs that repeatedly charge the stays to the person's insurance. "[I've done] the Guinness Book of World Records of longest Florida shuffle of nearly 2 years," Margera said. Reportedly, he has done 10 back-to-back stays in rehab for a total cost of $660,000. Furthermore, Margera blasted the "controlling cocksuckers that act like they care for your well-being when it's all about money."

Meanwhile, Margera drew comparisons between his experience and the torturous ordeal Spears went through during her infamous conservatorship. That, he said, was the primary reason he got the tattoo that he did. However, it's not the first time that Margera has made reference to Spears recently. Earlier this year, while doing stand-up with Steve-O, Margera referred to himself as the "Britney Spears of Jackass". Margera also recently celebrated a month of sobriety and told TMZ that he is residing just outside of Philadelphia with his girlfriend Dannii.

Read More: Bam Margera Disses Jackass Co-Stars In New Music Video

Spears Causing Concern

While Margera may be showing solidarity, Spears herself has been a cause for concern for many fans. Earlier this week, Spears added a pair of kitchen knives to her usual dancing videos on Instagram. While Spears claimed the knives were fake, fans were unconvinced. That disbelief was compounded by a subsequent video in which Spears can be seen wearing a bandage on her wrist. Furthermore, a small cut can be seen on her leg. One of the most notable conditions of her infamous conservatorship was that under no circumstances was Spears allowed to have access to knives.

Meanwhile, fans have taken aim at Spears for scaring her dogs. Three of the singer's dogs were seen visibly panicking in her first knife video. This has led to several viewers demanding that someone step in and protect the dogs from potential harm. However, Ventura County Animal Control says they received no complaints and do not plan to take unsolicited action. "We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," a spokesperson told TMZ.

Read More: Britney Spears Team Doesn’t Want Her Promoting Book On TV

[via]