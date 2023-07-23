Bam Margera Disses “Jackass” Co-Stars In New Music Video

You may know Bam Margera best for his work on “Jackass,” but apparently he has a burgeoning rap career under his belt. Well, he only rapped to diss his former co-stars, but a verse is still a verse at the end of the day, albeit not the greatest one you’ll ever hear. Moreover, he tapped rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel for the “Feel Like Bam” single and music video, and it’s quite the doozy. Instrumentally, it falls in line with the current alt-rock and rap fusions that other artists in the mainstream are crafting. Where it really gets spicy are in the lyrics, and even then, most of his disses come through a spoke-word outro at the end.

Furthermore, Bam Margera specifically took shots at Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, and director Jeff Tremaine. Margera covered a few bases, even though his paint point was to say “F**k them all” and to bash their skating skills. Another bar actually sees him challenging Knoxville to a fight, whereas the only direct and more serious diss on this track had Tremaine as its target. The former “Jackass” star said that the director held them under unfair contracts stating that everyone could get hurt except him.

Read More: Bam Margera Claims Ex-Wife Won’t Let Him See Their Son

Bam Margera’s New Music Video

Unfortunately, Bam Margera’s been having a rough time as of late, whether due to his own actions or his struggles. For example, Lamar Odom invited him to rehab, and he got himself into plenty of dangerous situations over the past few years. Despite that, some of his peers read between the lines, and continue to urge him to seek true help. One of these was Steve-O, who posted and then deleted an emotional and pained message to his colleague.

“I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery,” he wrote. “I’ve tried everything I can. But I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery. I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.” For more news and the latest updates on Bam Margera, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Bam Margera Skips Detox Center Early For Las Vegas: Report

[via]