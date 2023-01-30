Steve-O brought out his Jackass costar Bam Margera at one of his latest stops for his The Bucket List Tour. TMZ has obtained video of the event in Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon.

Margera taking the stage drew huge applause from the crowd. Steve-O later compared Bam’s life to Britney Spears. They also shared humorous stories from rehab.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) TV personalities Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and Steve-O arrive at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Steve-O further revealed that he’ll be bringing Bam along for the rest of The Bucket List Tour.

The Bucket List Tour comes just weeks after Margera revealed that he was recently pronounced dead. Speaking again with Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast, Margera explained that he suffered five different seizures and contracted pneumonia.

“Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

He continued: “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.”

Check out footage of Steve-O’s The Bucket List Tour at the link below.

