Steve-O provided an update on his Jackass partner, Bam Margera, while appearing on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk, earlier this week. Steve-O says that Margera is still struggling with his alcoholism.

“He sounded super drunk, but he was in good spirits,” Steve-O said when asked whether he had spoken with Margera recently.

He continued: “It’s so fuckin’ nuts how he’s not just resistant to the idea of surrendering to recovery, but just how he literally just doesn’t seem to grasp the ‘disease concept.’ He’s like, ‘Ma, if I just stay busy … It’s when I’m not busy doing stuff all the time, I get into trouble …’ It’s, like, that’s not how it works, dude. You think you would know that by now.”

Despite the difficulty, Steve-O says that he’ll “never give up on him.”

Steve-O also discussed Margera’s feud with the Jackass crew and his being fired from the most recent installment in the franchise, Jackass Forever. Margera was booted from the project after he allegedly tested positive for drugs; however, he claims that it was Adderall, which his doctor prescribed to him.

Steve-O’s newest venture, a book titled A Hard Kick in the Nuts, was released last month.

