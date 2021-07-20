Many of us haven't seen our closest friends in over a year-and-a-half, waiting for the pandemic to die down before reuniting with our buddies. As things start to open up though, more and more opportunities are coming up for us to safely meet with our loved ones. The Jackass guys have gone a long time without exchanging their wild shenanigans in person but on Tuesday morning, they officially reunited to share the trailer for the upcoming film Jackass Forever, which marks the latest movie in the franchise.

There have been many reports breaking surrounding the release of the upcoming Jackass film, including speculation about Bam Margera and whether he would appear in the series. It was suggested that he may be written out of this specific movie after allegedly breaching his contract, and it seems as though that's the case. Bam does not make any major appearances in the trailer, meaning that his stunts will likely still be removed from the theatrical release.

Guest stars include Machine Gun Kelly, Eric Andre, and others who wanted to get involved with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the guys.

With most of the cast in their forties now, you would expect them to be a little more mature. But the Jackass boys will never grow up -- they're just as rambunctious as they were twenty years ago.

Jackass Forever releases everywhere on October 22, 2021. Check out the trailer below.