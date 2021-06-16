They were once close friends who helped create the empire that is Jackass, but the relationship between Bam Margera and the films' director is frayed. We've previously reported on Margera's antics that have caused concerns for his friends and co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. Margera has reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and while his famous friends have stood beside him and encouraged him to seek treatment, Margera's behaviors have distanced him from the Jackass franchise.

He was all set to appear in the forthcoming Jackass 4 film, but occurrences on set caused the stunt actor to be fired. Then, news broke that Jeff Tremaine, director of the Jackass movies since their inception, filed for a restraining order against Margera after he alleges his former friend sent him death threats.



The alleged threats not only were tossed Tremaine's way, but the director claims that Margera also threatened the lives of his wife and children. On Tuesday (June 15), TMZ reported that Tremaine was granted the restraining order he sought and Margera has been ordered to stay "at least 100 yards away from Jeff for the next 3 years." That goes for Tremaine's family, as well.

Additionally, Margera isn't allowed to contact Tremaine or the director's loved ones during that time. It doesn't look like the remainder of the Jackass crew will reunite with Margera on the silver screen anytime soon.



