A new installment of the Jackass comedy film franchise is on the way, and its official title has been revealed. The fourth film in the series will be called Jackass Forever, and is set for release in theaters on October 22. Before then, fans should expect to receive a first look at the movie next week when the trailer drops on July 20.

The usual cast from the series will mostly return; Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy will star, but notably absent is Bam Margera, who director Jeff Tremaine had recently been granted a restraining order against. Tremaine had previously accused Margera of threatening his children through troubling text messages. Margera is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine over the next three years and is not allowed to contact him or his family. He had also been excused from being in Jackass Forever due to substance abuse, which was a violation of the terms of his contract.

Newcomers to the franchise are Odd Future's Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. In efforts to hype up the film, the team behind the Jackass films collaborated with Discovery to host a "Jackass Shark Week" special over the past weekend, and a notable moment included new member Poopies getting bitten by a shark as he attempted a wakeboard jump.

“I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark but I didn’t think it was gonna happen,” McInerney said. "No, I don’t blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinner time.”

After the Jackass franchise established itself on MTV at the turn of the century, there have been three official film installments in the series since. Jackass 3D was the latest installment in 2010, so fans have been waiting more than a decade for a follow-up, despite the spinoff film Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa keeping them occupied in 2013. While the cast is only getting older, the stunt attempts have been as ambitious as ever, resulting in the early-filming hospitalizations of both Knoxville and Steve-O.

