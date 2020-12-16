Jackass 4
- TV"Jackass" TV Series In The Works At Paramount+A "Jackass" TV series is being made for Paramount+.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew Image From "Jackass Forever" Set Shows Tyler, The Creator CameoA new photo of Tyler, The Creator from the set of Jackass Forever has fans excited about his cameo.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew "Jackass" Movie Title Revealed, Trailer Date SetThe latest film in the longtime comedy franchise will be hitting theaters in late October.By EJ Panaligan
- Movies"Dune" Joins "Jackass 4" For The Busiest Movie Release Date Of 2021The release date for "Dune" has been moved up to October , when it will face off against serveral highly anticipated films, including "Jackass 4," "The French Dispatch," and "Last Night In SoHo."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"Jackass 4" New Cast Members AnnouncedThe film recovers from firing former star Bam Margera.By Taya Coates
- Movies"Jackass 4" Director Jeff Tremaine Files For Restraining Order Against Bam MargeraMargera was recently fired from the film & it's reported that his addiction issues were the cause.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSteve-O "Jackass 4" Stunts: Being Paralyzed & Jumping Into Pool Of UrineHe claims that he convinced a doctor to dress up like a clown as he was paralyzed from the waist down.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Jackass" Star Steve-O Responds To "Betrayed" Bam MargeraBam Margera calls out Johnny Knoxville and "Jackass 4" director Jeff Tremaine, prompting a response from former co-star Steve-O. By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureBam Margera Fired From "Jackass 4": ReportBam Margera says he was fired from "Jackass 4" after producers told him he broke his contract.By Alex Zidel
- GramBam Margera Seeking Treatment Following Concerning IG PostsThe actor worried the public after sharing a series of rants calling for the boycott of "Jackass 4."By Erika Marie
- MoviesJohnny Knoxville & Steve-O Hospitalized Days After Starting To Film "Jackass 4"Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O have already been hospitalized, just days after starting production on "Jackass 4."By Cole Blake