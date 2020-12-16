Just days after begging filming on Jackass 4, stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-o have already been hospitalized according to Bam Margera.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"It's the second day of filming Jackass already and Stevo-O and Knoxville are hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment," Margera said in a video uploaded to his personal website. "Like a fucking tuba."

A fourth installment in the iconic series was announced in 2019. For years, it was believed there would never be another Jackass film.

“I think the odds of a fourth Jackass film are virtually non-existent,” Stevo-O said in an interview in 2016. “The chances of us getting together for an unrelated project are much higher and I know that myself and Johnny Knoxville are both working on separate films that will allow for us to do all the stunts and antics that we’re known for built into a script."

The upcoming film will be the first in the series to not feature Ryan Dunn, who tragically passed away in 2011 after a car accident.

Earlier this year, Steve-O tapped himself on a billboard while promoting Steve-O: Gnarly, a film uploaded to his website.

Jackass 4 is scheduled to release on March 5th, 2021.

