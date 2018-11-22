eric andre
- Pop CultureTyler Perry To Back Eric Andre's Atlanta Airport Discrimination LawsuitTyler Perry is fighting against discrimination at his home town airport. ByJamil David811 Views
- MusicRico Nasty Becomes Rico Nastier On New Eric Andre Show EpisodeRico Nasty gets a new alter-ego in a new Eric Andre Show episode.ByLavender Alexandria1361 Views
- Pop CultureEric Andre Says He Lost 40 Pounds To Disguise Himself For His Adult Swim ShowEric Andre says he had to transform his body to avoid being recognized for the new season of "The Eric Andre Show."ByCole Blake2.1K Views
- MusicDenzel Curry Performs While He Gets Dental Work Done On "The Eric Andre Show"The rapper tried his best, but it's hard to perform with your mouth full of dental tools and dry-looking curry.ByNoah Grant1138 Views
- TVLil Nas X Rendered Speechless On "The Eric Andre Show"The usually quippy rapper couldn't find the words to respond to Eric Andre's absurd gags.ByNoah Grant637 Views
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Calls Eric André A "P*ssy" After Comedian Labels Him "Emotionally Disturbed"The two previously worked together on "The Eric André Show," though the experience didn't go over as expected.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- RelationshipsEric Andre And Emily Ratajkowski's Valentine's Day Picture ExplainedEric Andre explains his Valentine's Day photo.ByJustin Acosta3.0K Views
- TVChet Hanks Is "Emotionally Disturbed" And "Not Well," Eric André ClaimsThe comedian previously worked with Tom Hanks' son on his self-titled show, where things reportedly got dangerous on set.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Posts About "Situationship" Ending After Eric André V-Day NudesIf the rumours are true, the podcast host may not have been so lucky in love this time around.ByHayley Hynes5.1K Views
- RelationshipsEric André & Emily Ratajkowski Pose Nude Together For Valentine's DayThe model was seen on dates with various men at the end of 2022, but for now, she seems to be cozying up to the comedian.ByHayley Hynes3.4K Views
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Enjoy Night Out In NYCEmily Ratajkowski went out with Eric Andre in New York City over the weekend.ByCole Blake4.3K Views
- Pop CultureEric André Sues Clayton County Police For Alleged Racial Profiling IncidentEric André is suing the Clayton County police for racial profiling.ByCole Blake1279 Views
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Accuses Eric André Of Dissing Lil' Kim, Rips Him To Shreds On InstagramThe "212" singer threw some shade at Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and A$AP Rocky while defending Lil' Kim.ByHayley Hynes6.6K Views
- Pop Culture"Jackass Forever" Trailer Arrives With Steve-O, Machine Gun Kelly, & More"Jackass Forever" officially unveils the new trailer with Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, and others.ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- Pop CultureEric Andre Claims He Was Racially Profiled At Atlanta's AirportHe detailed his experience in a series of tweets sent to ATL's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms & is seeking legal assistance.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- TV"The Eric Andre Show" Announces New Season With Joey Bada$$, Lil Yachty & MoreThe bizarre Adult Swim talk show has some big name guests in store for its fifth season.ByDre D.2.8K Views
- Pop CultureZack Fox, Eric Andre & More Parody Celebrity "Imagine" Cover With "Slob On My Knob"Zack Fox parodies the viral celebrity "Imagine" cover by tapping Eric Andre, 6lack, Thundercat and more for a take on Three 6 Mafia's "Slob On My Knob."ByCole Blake5.6K Views
- MoviesEric Andre & Tiffany Haddish Star In "Bad Trip" TrailerEric Andre, Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery star in the trailer for the "Jackass"-esque hidden-camera prank film, "Bad Trip."ByLynn S.1.9K Views
- TVEric Andre Ruthlessly Pranks Beyoncé Fans As "BeAndre"Eric Andre pranks Beyoncé fans on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"ByDominiq R.3.5K Views
- TVEric Andre To Host Upcoming Series "Rapper Warrior Ninja"Eric Andre is turning "Rapper Warrior Ninja" into a full series.ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- EntertainmentEric André Announces "Biggest World Tour Ever" Spanning Europe, Australia & MoreThe "Legalize Everything" tour kicks off in Bristol, England on August 23rd.ByDevin Ch669 Views
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, & Seth Rogen Debuts First TrailerThe king, has returned. ByKarlton Jahmal21.4K Views