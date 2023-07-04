Eric Andre is no stranger to torturing his guests though surprisingly plenty of people still agree to be on his show. His most frequent category of guests are musicians who often get the chance to perform. However, those performances usually come with some kind of terrible gimmick played for laughs. In season six of The Eric Andre Show alone he’s had Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, Waka Flocka Flame, Donald Glover, and Lil Yachty on the show.

The newest victim is Rico Nasty, who likely knew she was getting into something crazy. Eric Andre opts for a gross-out play on the rapper’s stage name as a bit. She gives consecutive performances as Rico Nastier and Rico Nastierer in the trailer below. The episode also features an interview with rapper turned psychedelic rock act Lil Yachty. It was released last night alongside the season 6 finale. That companion episode featured a performance from rap legends Cypress Hill.

Rico Nasty On The Eric Andre Show

Rico Nasty set the tone for this summer when she dropped a new EP last month. Nasty Summer collected some remixes, sped up versions, and soundtrack cuts into a short compilation. It presents a short run of her most hard-hitting track back to back. The project follows two new singles she’s released this year. “Beat My Face” came out back in March and she followed it up with “Turn It Up” a month later. The latter featured production from Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs and serves as the opening song on Nasty Summer.

Last year, Rico Nasty dropped her second studio album Las Ruinas. The tracklist features guest verses from Teezo Touchdown, Marshmellow, Fred Again, and more. The album saw Rico journeying through various genre experiments with interpolations of metal and dance music. She also made an appearance on one of the biggest debut projects in rap last year. Rico teamed up with Flo Milli for th song “Pay Day” on her album You Still Here, Ho? What do you think of Rico Nasty’s appearance on The Eric Andre Show? Let us know in the comment section below.

