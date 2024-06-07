Tyler Perry To Back Eric Andre's Atlanta Airport Discrimination Lawsuit

BYJamil David1421 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
10X Growth Conference 2024
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - APRIL 02: Tyler Perry speaks during the 10X Growth Conference 2024 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on April 02, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Tyler Perry is fighting against discrimination at his home town airport.

Tyler Perry is fed up with the police at his local airport. The media mogul is accusing them of racial profiling. Perry alleges that they stop Black people disproportionately after they have already passed TSA. The movie and television mogul shared his thoughts in an opinion piece published on Thursday in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Additionally, Eric Andre and another entertainer sued in 2022, claiming they had been stopped at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. The lawsuit and Perry's outrage show a common pattern that people want to be addressed at the Atlanta airport.

In the article, Perry analyzes the arguments put forth by Eric André and Clayton English. The two comedians claim they were arbitrarily stopped in 2021 in 2021 as they were about to board different flights that would take place months apart. Perry presents some data from the men's lawyer, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, before accusing these cops of approaching Eric and Clayton due to their skin tone. According to Tyler, Black individuals make up just 8% of domestic travelers at the airport. That means that Black people make up a wildly disproportionate majority of the passengers stopped by Clayton County police—a staggering 56%.

Read More: 50 Cent Compared To Tyler Perry On Social Media Due To This Hilarious Link

Tyler Perry Backs Eric Andre In Atlanta Airport Lawsuit

Perry is also accusing the police of engaging in civil asset forfeiture, stating that they have been taking possession of items, including cash, that they think may have been connected to criminal activity and that this practice is a means for the police to enrich themselves. Here, Tyler Perry criticizes the department. He claims that each claim of racial discrimination is a betrayal of the group's dignity and a "broken promise."

Eric André claimed the incident shortly after he said it occurred because he started telling the story as soon as he got off the plane while speaking with the LA photographer. Eric's version of events was refuted by Clayton County, which described it as a "consensual encounter." Overall, Tyler Perry is a powerful figure in Atlanta, owning a huge production studio in the city. If he is speaking out, something will probably change for the better. All in all, we will be sure to update you on Eric Andre's lawsuit. As well as Tyler Perry's strong response to the Atlanta Police Department.

Read More: 50 Cent Wants Tyler Perry's Help Taking G-Unit Studios To Next Level 

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Premiere Of FXX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" 10th Season And "Man Seeking Woman" - Red CarpetPop CultureEric André Sues Clayton County Police For Alleged Racial Profiling Incident2.2K
“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City PremierePop Culture50 Cent Wants Tyler Perry's Help Taking G-Unit Studios To Next Level 3.9K
World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - ArrivalsPop CultureTyler Perry Net Worth 2023: What Is The Filmmaker Worth?89.1K
tyler perryPop Culture"Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story" Trailer Arrives: What We Know670