Tyler Perry Claps Back At Critics Who Claim His Movies Are All The Same

The filmmaker offers a rebuttal.

Tyler Perry has heard it all. He knows what his critics have to say about his films. He's also aware of how successful his particular style of filmmaking is. Perry is estimated to have a net worth of $1 billion, and his films have grossed over $660 million at the worldwide box office. It's this pedigree that Perry brings to the table, and why he felt comfortable dismissing criticisms of his work. He recently sat down for an interview with Keke Palmer, though, and decided to address some of these criticisms head on.

Palmer alluded to those who claim Tyler Perry makes the same kind of film over and over again. More specifically, a film in which a Black woman is put in a distressing situation. Perry didn't shy away from the remark, and instead explained the way he approaches his artistic process. First and foremost, he said, he ignored what detractors had to say. "You gotta drown all that out," he told Palmer. "If you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in Hell." The filmmaker then stated that he has confidence in his work, and his methodology. "I know what I'm doing is exactly what I'm supposed to be doing," he added.

Tyler Perry Caters To His Fans And Not His Critics

Tyler Perry doesn't bash people who criticize his work. Rather, he focuses on the people who enjoy what he makes. "For everyone who is a critic," he noted. "I have thousands of emails from people saying 'this changed my life,' 'oh my god, you know me.' So that is what's important." The filmmaker also noted that many of his fans are disenfranchised, and do not feel seen or related to on a regular basis. "People like me who are grinders, who know what it's life," he posited. "Don't discount these people and say their story don't matter."