black movies
- Pop CultureBest Romantic Comedies For Your Hip Hop Valentine's DayWith the holiday people either love or hate round the corner, we're looking at some Valentine's Day movies with a unique element to them. By Paul Barnes
- Movies7 Roles Angela Bassett Should Have Won An Oscar ForBassett should have gotten her first Oscar in 1994!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CulturePoster For Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Parody Film Goes Viral Online"The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel" has received a mixed reception online.By Ben Mock
- MoviesPaula Jai Parker's 3 Biggest MoviesPaula Jai Parker's delivered every time she stepped up to the plateBy Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureBest Movies Directed by Black WomenWhich is your best movie directed by a black woman?By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureNia Long Explains Comments On "Black Movies"Nia Long has elaborated on her recent comments regarding "Black movies."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHollywood Loses $10 Billion A Year Over Lack Of Black Representation: ReportHollywood may be leaving a TON of money on the table. By Karlton Jahmal