Best Romantic Comedies For Your Hip Hop Valentine's Day

Watching romantic comedy movies for Valentine’s Day is something people have been doing for years. Commonly called “rom-coms,” these movies typically have a predictable plot and outcome, which is comforting for people who just want to see love win in the end. Over the years, people have taken different approaches to this genre to make their movies stand out from the rest. They bring unique elements to the plot, characters, soundtrack, and more that offer something refreshing but still remain accessible.

In our list, we‘ve gathered some romantic comedies that did just that. In fact, calling a few of these romantic comedies may not seem accurate to some. Yet, the premise of a couple falling in love through a series of interconnected events is still present in all of them. Plus - the music in all of our movie choices is curated excellently.

Love Don’t Cost A Thing (2003)

Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, but if you want to watch this movie for your Throwback Thursday, go for it. This movie came out in 2003 and stars a young Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, Christina Milian, Steve Harvey, and more. In it, Cannon’s character Alvin lets Millan’s character Dru “pay” him for working on her mother’s car by posing as his girlfriend for two weeks. Alvin isn’t “cool,” so to maintain her image, she changes up his style completely.

His transformation into someone “cool” is drenched in early 2000s hip-hop fashion. With the combination of his color-coordinated tops and bottoms, headbands, long chain, and toothpick, the entire look is a great snapshot of the timeframe the movie released. While not original in its lesson, this is still a fun one that you probably remember or randomly saw on BET one day while flipping channels.

Rye Lane (2023)

This is the newest movie on our list. It was released just over a month after Valentine's Day in 2023. Rye Lane follows a couple who meet under unique circumstances and end up spending an entire day together. The movie has many modern elements reflected in the soundtrack, costumes, and script. UK slang runs throughout the movie, too. The hip-hop component stems from all of these elements but even extends into the plot itself.

Amongst other situations, characters Yas, played by David Jonsson, and Dom, played by Vivian Oparah, must retrieve a vinyl of A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low-End Theory album from the home of Dom’s ex-boyfriend. A creatively depicted scene also explains why this album was such a key aspect of the relationship. This is one that puts stylization over tropes and still provides an engaging watch.

Poetic Justice (1993)

We know we officially said this was a list of romantic comedy movies for Valentine’s Day. While this movie certainly is not a “rom-com” in the traditional sense, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include it on this list, regardless. John Singleton is a legendary director known for his 90s classics which all have a strong hip-hop element within them. Whether it’s the soundtrack, the costumes or the film's general tone, everything is on 10. Janet Jackson and Tupac star in the lead roles in this one. Audiences still use GIFs and repost clips from it, and the term “Poetic Justice braids” is commonly used today. This certified classic can be enjoyed all year but might hit a little harder this month.

Let It Shine (2012)

You may have made a face when you saw this entry on the list, but hear us out! This is a great Valentine’s Day movie and is honestly the most hip-hop-centered one on our list. The plot follows Cyrus, played by Tyler James Williams, who secretly writes raps. Because of a simple mistake, people begin to believe his best friend Kris, played by Trevor Jackson, is the one writing the raps - including Cyrus’ crush Roxie, played by Coco Jones. The movie’s story reflects the characters' ages and teaches lessons in confidence, identity, and more. Plus, there are several musical performances, including a rap battle scene that - amongst the nostalgia - still hits all these years later. This movie is another one that was big, depending on your generation, but still a fun one if you want something more lighthearted than our other entries.

Brown Sugar (2002)

This is a universally celebrated classic Valentine’s Day-related movie from 2002. The movie’s hip hop centric approach sets it apart from many rom-coms. Taye Digg’s character Dre is an A&R Executive for hip-hop, and Sanaa Lathan's character Sid is an Editor-In-Chief for a magazine. Hip-hop is a running theme in their interactions and is the basis of their initial meeting. The hip-hop influence also extends to the cast of the movie. Rappers Queen Latifah and Mos Def play characters who have direct interactions with Sid and Dre. Additionally, there were cameos from hip-hop legends like Big Daddy Kane, Method Man, Slick Rick, and more. The movie’s soundtrack continued the theme, with the album not only achieving Billboard Chart success but Erykah Badu and Common’s track on it, “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop),” won a Grammy.

Have you seen any of these movies? What movies will you be watching to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments section.

