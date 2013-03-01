poetic justice
- Pop CultureBest Romantic Comedies For Your Hip Hop Valentine's DayWith the holiday people either love or hate round the corner, we're looking at some Valentine's Day movies with a unique element to them. By Paul Barnes
- StreetwearHalle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson "Poetic Justice" TributeThere's long been discourse about wanting to see "The Little Mermaid" actress play Jackson in a biopic. Now, we're only more confident that she was made for the role.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Poetic Justice" Gets A Gorgeous String CoverStrings From Paris don't miss. By Aron A.
- MoviesIce Cube Says He Refused To Play Lucky In "Poetic Justice" Because He Was "A Sucker"Ice Cube says he was offered to play the role of Lucky in John Singleton's "Poetic Justice," but refused because the character was "a sucker."By Cole Blake
- MoviesMC Eiht Explains Why Tupac Shakur Was Fired From "Menace II Society"MC Eiht starred in the classic film and shared that Tupac was originally cast to play the role of Sharif but got the boot for being difficult.By Erika Marie
- MusicJohn Singleton Recalls Dissing 2pac's Rap Skills & Flirting With Janet JacksonThe director shares some on-set anecdotes from "Poetic Justice."By Zaynab
- MusicFrench Montana Deletes All His Instagram PostsFollowing a Twitter spat, French Montana wiped his IG clean.By hnhh
- NewsClocks (Missin' You)North Carolina's own Well$ drops off "Clocks (Missin' You)."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJanet Jackson Says She Loves Kendrick Lamar's "Poetic Justice"Janet Jackson says she has listened to new music and loves Kendrick Lamar's "Poetic Justice," and she is also working on a new project. By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar Speaks On "Poetic Justice" VisualKendrick Lamar speaks about his music video for the single "Poetic Justice" with Drake.By Rose Lilah