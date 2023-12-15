Poster For Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Parody Film Goes Viral Online

The poster for a film seemingly parodying the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has gone viral online. The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel is a fairly transparent parody of the incident that occurred between Megan and Tory Lanez. Furthermore, the film's poster includes several direct references to Megan and Lanez. This includes the infamous picture of Lanez grinding up on Megan at a red carpet event. The film was initially erroneously reported to be a Tubi original. However, a spokesperson for the streaming platform has denied that The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel has any connection to the freemium service.

The film is the work of filmmaker Alvin Gray, who also stars as the parody of Lanez. Another of Gray's recent films for the platform is also a parody of a major pop culture moment. The Nurse That Saw A Baby On The Highway is clearly based on the case of Carlee Russell. Earlier this year, Russell faked her own abduction after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler walking along the side of the interstate. The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel is currently unrated. However, The Nurse That Saw A Baby On The Highway has garnered a dismal 3.6/10 on IMDB.

Discovery+ Releases Megan Thee Stallion Documentary

However, The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel isn't the first piece of media made about Megan's shooting. In early September, Discovery+ released Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots. It came less than a month after the case wrapped up, with Lanez receiving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting MTS in 2020. Discovery+ is Warner Bros' documentary and "factual programming" streaming service. It serves as a sister service to Max, formerly HBO Max.

Furthermore, the documentary was less about the case itself and more about the feud and culture war surrounding it. "You're either Team Megan or Team Tory," a testimonial says early in the trailer. Meanwhile, the case is called the "biggest trial since O.J." Additionally, the documentary was pitched as being "two films, two sides" which implied that they were going to give both sides of the feud equal weighting.

