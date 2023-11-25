Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Olympics Pitch Includes Winged Horses And Some Creative Rebranding: Watch

NBC has tapped Megan Thee Stallion to help promote their coverage of the 2024 Olympics. The skit opens with Megan flexing her style alongside some gilded equestrians before introducing her "hot girl" - a talking, winged horse that also breathes fire. Furthermore, Megan also dubs the Games "Thee Paris Olympics". However, the entire envision is revealed to be an elaborate pitch that Megan is giving to a confused board of directors at NBC. This leads into Megan also using her signature vocal fry to dub the Games the "Ahlympics".

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles. As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games," Jenny Storms, NBC Universal’s CMO Of Sports And Entertainment, told Rolling Stone about the promo spot.

Megan Thee Stallion Helps Count Down To Olympics

Megan's promo spot on Thanksgiving marked 246 days until the world descends on Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. The Games open on July 26 with a ceremony that will reportedly see the national delegations travel to the Olympic stadium via a flotilla of boats making its way down the Seine. The Games will add one new sport - breaking. However, the Olympic Committee also chose to include skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing. All three sports made their debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Qualification for the Games is ongoing and runs right up until early July in some cases. However, history has been made in several events. South Sudan earned their first direct qualification to the Olympics thanks to their finish at the FIBA World Cup this year. Meanwhile, Simone Biles roared back into the world of gymnastics, securing her Olympic berth with four gold medals at the World Gymnastics Championships.

