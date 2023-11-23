Megan Thee Stallion Says She's "Not A Freak Anymore" While Discussing Her Sexual History

During a recent Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion had a busy time. In one clip from the Live, she played fans a portion of a scrapped song. But the mixed reaction from fans might have proved her decision to scrap the song correct. While some fans enjoyed the banger of a track, others thought Megan was sticking to her guns a bit too much using the same flows. But that wasn't even the part of the Live that had the most fans talking.

In another clip from the livestream, she discusses how many people talk about her sexual history. She asks if most of her fans even listen to her music because all she ever hears about are the men she's with. But that may not be the case for long going forward. She claims that she's "turning over a new leaf" and doesn't plan on continuing her involvement with men in the industry. She also says she's "not a freak anymore" which came as a big surprise to fans who have heard her be pretty open about her desires for years. Check out the full clip below.

Megan Thee Stallion's IG Live Revelation

Megan Thee Stallion had a relatively quiet first half of the year but she's been busy recently. Last month, she played a pretty major role in a new movie. The A24-produced musical comedy Dicks: The Musical cast Megan in a particularly girlbossy role. She also got the chance to contribute to the film's soundtrack with songs like "Out Alpha The Alpha."

Earlier this month, she returned with her first true solo single of the year. The song is called "Cobra" and saw Megan getting more vulnerable and self-reflective than ever before. Fans are hoping that the track will serve as the lead single of a forthcoming new album soon, though no official announcement has been made. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion claiming that she "isn't freak anymore?" Let us know in the comment section below.

