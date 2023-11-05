“Cobra” Lands Megan Thee Stallion Best YouTube Debut For Female Rap In 2023

"Cobra" is already paying out dividends for Megan Thee Stallion. According to a number of industry sources, the song's music video has set a new benchmark for female rappers in 2023. With 2.14 million views in its first 24 hours, the video eclipsed Doja's "Demons" and Ice Spice's "Deli" for the best music video by a female rap artist this year. Furthermore, the song also received 1.04 million Spotify streams during the same 24-hour period.

Megan took to social media to celebrate the achievements. "[I'm] so happy all the hotties are happy! #COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited... I just can’t wait until y’all see everything," she wrote on X on November 5. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Megan dropped several behind-the-scenes photos as well as several promo shots. "Cobra" is widely expected to make a big splash on the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuts next week.

What Is "Cobra" About?

Fans have pieced together that "Cobra" is a pretty raw track for Megan to drop. It finally sheds some light on her breakup from Pardison Fontaine. According to Megan's lyrics, she devastatingly learned that Fontaine was cheating on her when she returned home to him the rapper receiving oral sex in her bed. The release of the song and its shocking revelation has led to a renewed beef between Megan and Fontaine. Furthermore, Fontaine's current boo, Jada Kingdom, has also been pulled into the mix as she stands by her man over the drama.

However, a post on Instagram from Megan herself also further clarified the situation. "Cobras embody the art of healing and renewal. They gracefully shed their skins in hopes to heal from their past and during the process are very vulnerable. We, too, can gracefully let go of the past and focus on being the baddest hotties we can be," read the text on the final picture of the post. We'll have more about "Cobra" and the fallout from its release throughout the week.

