Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” Thirst Traps Explain Song’s Meaning, She Goes Live With Life Updates

The Hotties have long wondered exactly what transpired between Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine leading to their relationship's demise. Neither party publicly addressed the situation – until this past New Music Friday (November 3), that is. Then, the Houston native shared a bombshell confession in her "Cobra" single, accusing the "Backin' It Up" hitmaker of cheating on her. Falling victim to infidelity is hurtful enough, but according to Thee Stallion, she returned home to find Pardi receiving oral sex in her bed, which was an understandable cause to send him packing.

Fans have been expressing concern about Tina Snow's dark lyrics online, but earlier this weekend, she went Live to assure us that she's in a good place at this time. "It's a Hot Girl Production, we're independent," she excitedly declared after distancing herself from 1501 Certified Entertainment. Later on during her stream, Thee Stallion declared, "I feel like I'm giving peace, love, tranquillity" before showing off her "ti**ies" on the NSFW dress she donned that day.

Megan Thee Stallion Assures Fans Her Aura is Peaceful After Sharing Emotional New Single

Besides letting her goofy personality shine through, Thee Stallion has also been flexing all the hard work she's put in at the gym this year. The Southern starlet served serious body on the cover art of her latest single and has only delivered more thirst traps for us to drool over since then.

Hot Girl Says "Cobra" is All About "Healing and Renewal"

"Cobras embody the art of healing and renewal," the final slide on Megan Thee Stallion's latest photo dump explains. "They gracefully shed their skins in hopes to heal from their past and during the process are very vulnerable. We, too, can gracefully let go of the past and focus on being the baddest hotties we can be," she reminded her followers. Are you feeling "Cobra" so far? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

