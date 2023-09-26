Megan Thee Stallion’s Mental Health Campaign For Seize The Awkward Shows Her Strength

Now that summer is officially over for another year, many people can expect to see a major shift in mood and energy over the coming weeks through the transition into fall. For those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, depression can begin to set in, making it much more difficult to enjoy, or even complete, daily tasks. It's not easy to deal with, and not everyone is comfortable speaking up, which is exactly why Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Seize the Awkward for a new mental health campaign reminding us all to check on our loved ones at this time.

"I've always been told I gotta be strong," the Houston rapper shared in the voiceover of a video posted to her Instagram on Monday (September 26). "Thick-skinned, stiff upper lip, tough as nails," Thee Stallion continued as we see close-up shots of her beautiful manicure. "But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. 'Black don't crack,' they say. But it can. I can. We all can,"

Megan Thee Stallion is Channelling the Power of Vulnerability

Speaking directly to the camera, the 28-year-old reminded her followers that "it's okay to not be okay." Thee Stallion urged anyone watching to "reach out to a friend if you see them going through it," because "no matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole." On seizetheawkward.org, users can find an educational guide on how to help others with their mental health. It's not always an easy conversation, but it's one worth having.

She's understandably taking her time when it comes to more new music following her "Bongos" collaboration with Cardi B. While the Hotties wait for that, Megan Thee Stallion has also partnered with Doritos to keep their brains sharp this academic season. The "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker and the chip company have come together to launch the Flamin' Hot University initiative, which you can read all about at the link below.

