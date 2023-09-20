Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Doritos For New Flamin’ Hot University Initiative

"Hotties RISE 🗣️🗣️🗣️The doors to #FlaminHotUniversity (or FU for short) are officially open & we’re staying snacked UPPP ❤️‍🔥🎓👅First First assignment? Get your hands on THIS limited edition @FlaminHot packaging BEFORE THE BELL RINGS 🔔🔔🔔" You got is Ms. Stallion! That is the Instagram Megan Thee Stallion used for her new brand partner, Frito Lay. More specifically, it is surrounding their Flamin' Hot lineup and their Doritos in particular. According to XXL, the Houston rapper has always been a big supporter of the brand and she was able to run a commercial with them during the 2022 Super Bowl.

That was with the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, but still more partnering down the line was possible, and now we are here. The reason that Megan is collaborating with Frito Lay once again, is for a pretty awesome reason. Being a Houston native, she attended college down in her hometown. She graduated from Texas Southern University, an HBCU, earning her bachelor's degree in health administration back in 2021. Just two years later, this campaign they are starting is a bit of a full-circle moment for her.

Read More: Blueface Taps Chrisean Rock & Chrisean Jr. For “Baby Momma Drama” Music Video

Megan Is Flamin' Hot In This New Partnership: Look

According to HipHopDX, you can purchase the special edition Flamin' Hot Doritos bags in-store or online at FlaminHotUniversity.com. On the site, you can take crash courses on cooking, style, and lifestyle. In addition there is merch you can purchase with items that include varsity jackets, sweaters, and more. Also, according to Hypebeast, it will give selected TSU graduating seniors a chance to help pay for some of their classes through a scholarship fund. Proceeds from merch sales will support the fund and help Megan give back to students looking to finish off college. It really is a great initiative, as she continues to build her image as well.

What are your initial thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Flamin' Hot to help out HBCU students? Is she one of the best artists to bring on for this brand? Do you think Megan is one of the best endorsers in rap? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the rest of the music world.

Read More: GloRilla Explains “Dropping The Rakes” With Fivio Foreign On Accident In New Photo

[Via] [Via] [Via]