brand deal
- MusicLatto Partners With Halls To Deliver Inspirational Messages With Cough DropsMotivation can now be found in a cough drop wrapper.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Partners With Doritos For New Flamin' Hot University InitiativeMegan is giving back to her community. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Turns Down $200k Weed Brand DealThe rapper is choosing friends over fortune.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement DealTiffany claimed the deal didn't align with her brand so she couldn't accept it. By Lawrencia Grose
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty Deal Expired Long Ago, No Beef With Rihanna Sources SayThere’s been some online speculation floating around that Rih unfollowed Meg on IG, but that might not be entirely true.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDraya Michele Pleas For Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Back, Says She's Grown Since Tory & Megan CommentsIn 2020, Draya speculated that Megan and Tory were in a "Bobby and Whitney" type situation, which led to their infamous shooting incident.By Hayley Hynes