Kendrick Lamar Named Chanel Brand Ambassador

Kendrick Lamar cannot be stopped right now as he's now going to help highlight Chanel's upcoming eyewear endeavor.

"It's not enough" for Kendrick Lamar to be running hip-hop right now, so he's decided to team up with Chanel to become their brand ambassador. As reported by Complex, Fashion Network, and more, the Compton rapper and visionary will be getting to work soon too. Tomorrow, April 22, the luxury house will be launching their Spring 2025 campaign.

This particular rollout is going to center around eyewear, although it's not really clear on what kind. With summer right around the corner, sunglasses are presumably going to be the target product. Of course, eyeglasses could also be a part of this collection.

However, what we can tell you is that the Karim Sadli, a highly touted photographer, will be snapping the shots for it. Conversely, there's no telling how long this partnership between Kendrick Lamar and Chanel will last. The GNX creator sort of hinted at the fact that it could be a short stint, however.

"Chanel has a timeless legacy, and that is always something I can get behind, Lamar said about why he decided to team up with the French brand. He then went on to add why this campaign was something he wanted to be a part of. "Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses."

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

But Fashion Network did also report this: "The partnership is expected to evolve beyond the eyewear campaign, with additional creative projects led by pgLang." Details on that front remain hidden, but it's definitely intriguing to think about the future.

Lamar won't be alone during this eyewear rollout though. Actresses Margaret Qualley, Lily-Rose Depp and Nana Komatsu are also going to be sporting Chanel's latest and greatest advancements. Overall, this is a continuation of K. Dot's relationship with them. It started back in 2023 with a bespoke look at that year's Met Gala.

In terms of his legacy, it's a part of maybe his most dominant run yet. From early 2024 to now he's been absolutely everywhere. The Super Bowl, historic GRAMMY wins, a victory over Drake in their beef, and his ongoing Grand National world tour. It kicked off last Friday, April 18 in Minneapolis.

