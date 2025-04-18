Kendrick Lamar Joins Forces With Gatorade For Massive Marketing Campaign

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 580 Views
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the new Gatorade ads featuring Kendrick Lamar is now on YouTube, and the campaign will debut during the NBA playoffs this weekend.

After a massive Super Bowl halftime show and a dominant commercial run, Kendrick Lamar took his talents to Gatorade. According to Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin, he will lead "one of the biggest marketing campaigns ever" for the sports drink giant, which will debut during the NBA playoffs this weekend.

One of the ads, titled "Lose More. Win More." is already on YouTube, and features the Compton lyricist narrating over a lot of footage of various superstar athletes, including his "GOOD CREDIT" reference Luka Dončić, Caitlin Clark, and more. The commercial also calls back to the history of Gatorade. University of Florida researchers created the drink for their Gators sports teams back in 1965.

Accompanying all these visuals and narrations is the Kendrick Lamar GNX cut "peekaboo" featuring AzChike. This is one of many album tracks still generating hype, getting spins, and receiving praise, such as the continued number one success of Kendrick Lamar's "luther" featuring his upcoming "Grand National" tour mate SZA.

Is Drake Suing Kendrick Lamar?

We will see how else this Gatorade partnership takes shape, but in the meantime, Kendrick Lamar is just watching chaos unfold around his name. The main point of contention these days concerns Drake, his rap battle rival. The Toronto superstar's defamation lawsuit against UMG over the K.Dot diss "Not Like Us" does not directly involve Kendrick, but it could still have big repercussions as far as reputation and future work.

"UMG’s latest statement is a desperate attempt to spin the narrative and deflect from the truth: Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable for its actions and doing so without fear," Drizzy's lawyers most recently stated about the lawsuit. "We dismissed the Texas discovery action because discovery will now proceed in New York. That’s not retreat, that’s victory. UMG dismissed its first amendment petition in Texas because it has no claim, that’s losing. And UMG knows the case against it is only getting stronger."

But amid all the noise, it seems like Kendrick Lamar is just focusing on his own individual run and closing out the heck of a year he's had since "Like That" dropped. The reason for his big risks that continue to pay off? Lose more. Win more.

