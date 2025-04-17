SZA Launches "No Beauty" Cosmetics Ahead Of Kendrick Lamar's The Grand National Tour

SZA is stepping into the beauty world on her own terms, unveiling her new makeup line, Not Beauty, through a series of pop-up shops across the U.S. The exclusive launch coincides with her and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour, which kicks off this week. It’s a bold, personal project rooted in intention—not trend-chasing.

The first offering from the collection is a trio of lip glosses, priced at $23 each and named In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz. These aren’t just glosses—they’re the culmination of what SZA says she couldn't find elsewhere: high-performance, long-lasting lip products that hydrate without compromise.

During her recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Kendrick, where they performed “All the Stars” and the chart-dominating “Luther,” she wore her own gloss. That moment was as much a soft launch as it was a subtle flex. “Luther” remains at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its eighth consecutive week, dated April 19.

The aesthetic behind Not Beauty is earthy and elemental. This packaging is reminiscent of SZA's ethereal visuals for Lana, the highly anticipated deluxe edition of SZA's SOS album. The line is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fully vegan, aligning with a conscious ethos that reflects both her artistry and lifestyle.

SZA’s No Beauty Line

In a statement, the Grammy winner emphasized the brand’s deeply personal roots.

“This wasn’t about jumping into beauty,” SZA explained. “It was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it.”

The pop-ups, much like her music, are designed to connect directly with fans. There's no traditional retail release—just an immersive, curated experience that mirrors the raw, intimate energy of her live shows.

Beauty isn’t SZA’s only new lane this year. She recently made her feature film debut in One of Them Days, starring alongside Keke Palmer. The role marks another creative expansion for the SOS singer, who continues to shape a multidimensional legacy that goes far beyond music.