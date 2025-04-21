Kendrick Lamar & SZA Maintain Their Billboard Top Spot After "Grand National" Tour Opening

Although Kendrick Lamar and SZA have an extensive collaborative history, one specific track of theirs will probably go down as their definitive link-up. K.Dot's GNX cut "luther" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a ninth consecutive and total week per Billboard and Luminate. It reportedly received 67.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 25 million official streams, and 2,000 sold units in the United States from April 11 to 17.

There are a few reasons that point to this continued success. One of them is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" music video, which came out earlier this month to much fan acclaim and satisfaction.

Another factor is the opening of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour. Their trek kicked off in North America on Saturday (April 19) in Minneapolis, with assistance from Mustard.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Collabs

Although it's still very early, it seems like fans were very happy with how the "All The Stars" duo brought their art to life on the "Grand National" tour. They also have many more records to highlight, such as "Doves In The Wind," "gloria," and "30 For 30." There are still some hiccups to fix, and surely more surprises on the way. But with two months of North American touring and a Europe leg to go, we're just excited to see where this all takes us.

In addition, this Billboard reign for "luther" continues amid the Compton lyricist and his St. Louis collaborator's recent business moves. Kendrick teamed up with Gatorade for a massive promotional campaign. Not only that, but Chanel named him as a brand ambassador. On the other hand, Solána recently launched her No Beauty cosmetics line, which starts with a lip gloss.

"This wasn’t about jumping into beauty," she shared in a statement. "It was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it."