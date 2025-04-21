Kendrick Lamar & SZA Maintain Their Billboard Top Spot After "Grand National" Tour Opening

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar SZA Billboard Top Spot Grand National Tour Hip Hop News
June 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sza performs on the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/PictureGroup/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This follows big business moves for the "luther" duo, such as Kendrick Lamar's Chanel partnership and SZA's "No Beauty" cosmetics line.

Although Kendrick Lamar and SZA have an extensive collaborative history, one specific track of theirs will probably go down as their definitive link-up. K.Dot's GNX cut "luther" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a ninth consecutive and total week per Billboard and Luminate. It reportedly received 67.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 25 million official streams, and 2,000 sold units in the United States from April 11 to 17.

There are a few reasons that point to this continued success. One of them is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" music video, which came out earlier this month to much fan acclaim and satisfaction.

Another factor is the opening of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour. Their trek kicked off in North America on Saturday (April 19) in Minneapolis, with assistance from Mustard.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Named Chanel Brand Ambassador

Kendrick Lamar SZA Collabs

Although it's still very early, it seems like fans were very happy with how the "All The Stars" duo brought their art to life on the "Grand National" tour. They also have many more records to highlight, such as "Doves In The Wind," "gloria," and "30 For 30." There are still some hiccups to fix, and surely more surprises on the way. But with two months of North American touring and a Europe leg to go, we're just excited to see where this all takes us.

In addition, this Billboard reign for "luther" continues amid the Compton lyricist and his St. Louis collaborator's recent business moves. Kendrick teamed up with Gatorade for a massive promotional campaign. Not only that, but Chanel named him as a brand ambassador. On the other hand, Solána recently launched her No Beauty cosmetics line, which starts with a lip gloss.

"This wasn’t about jumping into beauty," she shared in a statement. "It was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it."

Meanwhile, Drake continues to challenge Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Billboard Hot 100's top ten. "NOKIA" remains a big hit, and none of this commercial or critical success is slowing down his UMG defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us."

Read More: SZA Launches "No Beauty" Cosmetics Ahead Of Kendrick Lamar's The Grand National Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 2.1K
Kendrick Lamar SZA luther No 1 Billboard Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Are Still On Top As "luther" Officially Enjoys Seventh No. 1 Billboard Week 3.8K
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Nearing Impressive Hot 100 Milestone As "luther" Remains At Number One 1.5K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Streaming Milestone luther Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve New Streaming Milestone For "luther" On Road To No. 1 3.3K