Kendrick Lamar & SZA Are Still On Top As "luther" Officially Enjoys Seventh No. 1 Billboard Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 454 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar SZA luther No 1 Billboard Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images)
The home of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther," "GNX," recently became eligible for double platinum status after selling 2 million U.S. units.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have not lost their grip on music fans, as their GNX collab hit "luther" just officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh total and consecutive week. It's Kendrick's sixth No. 1 and Solána's third, and both boast their longest reigns on the Hot 100 through this song. Also, this achievement comes as other artists boast big hits on the charts as well, such as K.Dot's rival Drake bouncing up to the No. 3 spots on this week's Hot 100 (dated April 12) with "NOKIA" after its music video. That should make for some fun discourse...

Nevertheless, SZA and her "All The Stars" collaborator should feel very proud of "luther" and its staying power, especially since its dominance at number one began months after its release. Speaking of which, Kendrick Lamar's GNX album is now double-platinum-eligible in the United States, as it recently sold over 2 million album-equivalent units. This collab probably did a lot to boost these numbers, and continues to do so. But it joins other hits like "hey now," "squabble up," and "peekaboo" which continue to flex their longevity.

Read More: SZA In The MCU As Storm? The Singer Wants To Play The Part

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

Fans will soon get to experience these tracks and many more live during Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour, which will feature an opening set from none other than Mustard. The trek kicks off in just under two weeks in Minneapolis, and tickets are still available... Albeit very expensive. Regardless, after traveling across the United States and Canada from April to June, the trio will move overseas to Europe for some July and August dates. If the Super Bowl performance is anything to go by, we should expect some amazing visuals, performances, and spectacles.

Elsewhere, SZA wants to expand her collaborations, as she recently reacted very excitedly to Chappell Roan naming her as a dream collab. "Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A** SAME," the SOS superstar posted on her Instagram Story. "pls we must." Maybe they can get Kendrick Lamar for some ad-libs or a verse...

Read More: DJ Hed Compares Drake & Kendrick Lamar To LeBron James & Nikola Jokic

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 2.1K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Streaming Milestone luther Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve New Streaming Milestone For "luther" On Road To No. 1 3.2K
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Music SZA Couldn't Believe Chappell Roan Named Her As A Dream Collaborator 612
Kendrick Lamar SZA Fifth No 1 Week luther Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Another One! Kendrick Lamar & SZA Snag Fifth No. 1 Week For "luther" On Billboard Hot 100 2.7K