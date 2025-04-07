Kendrick Lamar & SZA Are Still On Top As "luther" Officially Enjoys Seventh No. 1 Billboard Week

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have not lost their grip on music fans, as their GNX collab hit "luther" just officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh total and consecutive week. It's Kendrick's sixth No. 1 and Solána's third, and both boast their longest reigns on the Hot 100 through this song. Also, this achievement comes as other artists boast big hits on the charts as well, such as K.Dot's rival Drake bouncing up to the No. 3 spots on this week's Hot 100 (dated April 12) with "NOKIA" after its music video. That should make for some fun discourse...

Nevertheless, SZA and her "All The Stars" collaborator should feel very proud of "luther" and its staying power, especially since its dominance at number one began months after its release. Speaking of which, Kendrick Lamar's GNX album is now double-platinum-eligible in the United States, as it recently sold over 2 million album-equivalent units. This collab probably did a lot to boost these numbers, and continues to do so. But it joins other hits like "hey now," "squabble up," and "peekaboo" which continue to flex their longevity.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

Fans will soon get to experience these tracks and many more live during Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour, which will feature an opening set from none other than Mustard. The trek kicks off in just under two weeks in Minneapolis, and tickets are still available... Albeit very expensive. Regardless, after traveling across the United States and Canada from April to June, the trio will move overseas to Europe for some July and August dates. If the Super Bowl performance is anything to go by, we should expect some amazing visuals, performances, and spectacles.