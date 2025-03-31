Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Reaches Lucky #1 On The Charts For A 7th Time

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 593 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's latest single follows a successful history of collaborations, including "30 for 30" and "All The Stars."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping successful collaboration continues to soar as the duo prepare to hit the road next month. Lamar continues to feud with rival Drake on the charts between "luther," "Nokia," and "Gimmie A Hug" racing to number-one. It was announced over the weekend that K. Dot and SZA's "luther" will defend the throne for a 7th consecutive week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA reunite on "Luther," a standout from Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, released on November 29, 2024. The track pays tribute to R&B icon Luther Vandross, sampling his 1982 duet with Cheryl Lynn, "If This World Were Mine," and weaving its nostalgic essence into a modern soundscape. "Luther" merges hip-hop and R&B, drawing from the smooth textures of 1980s soul and freestyle music. Classical guitar riffs, 808s, hi-hats, and orchestral flourishes shape its rich production. Lamar delivers his verses in a restrained monotone, reflecting on love, spirituality, and personal transformation. SZA’s ethereal vocals contrast his delivery, layering the track with warmth and emotional depth.

More: Kanye West Reveals Why He Dissed The Late Virgil Abloh In Unhinged DJ Akademiks Interview

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "luther"

A roster of acclaimed collaborators, including Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington, helped craft the song’s intricate composition. Upon release, "Luther" struck a chord with listeners worldwide, topping charts and reaffirming Lamar and SZA’s ability to create music that feels both timeless and urgent. The duo's Grand National Tour has generated massive demand, with ticket sales surging as fans rush to secure seats for one of the year’s most anticipated events. Pre-sale tickets sold out within hours, prompting organizers to add extra dates in select cities. General sales have followed suit, with major venues reporting near-capacity bookings shortly after release.

The tour spans multiple countries, featuring a mix of stadium and arena performances. Premium VIP packages, which include exclusive merchandise and early access, have been particularly popular, selling out in record time. Despite the overwhelming demand, resale prices remain a concern, with tickets appearing on secondary markets at significantly inflated prices.

More: AZ Chike Talks Kendrick Lamar “peekaboo,” Getting Roasted By ScHoolboy Q & West Coast Unity

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar SZA Streaming Milestone luther Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve New Streaming Milestone For "luther" On Road To No. 1 3.2K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Fifth No 1 Week luther Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Another One! Kendrick Lamar & SZA Snag Fifth No. 1 Week For "luther" On Billboard Hot 100 2.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Retains The Top Spot On Hot 100 For Second Consecutive Week 473
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dethrone Drake As "Luther" Ascends To No. 1 On Apple Music 3.1K