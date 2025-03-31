Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Reaches Lucky #1 On The Charts For A 7th Time

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping successful collaboration continues to soar as the duo prepare to hit the road next month. Lamar continues to feud with rival Drake on the charts between "luther," "Nokia," and "Gimmie A Hug" racing to number-one. It was announced over the weekend that K. Dot and SZA's "luther" will defend the throne for a 7th consecutive week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA reunite on "Luther," a standout from Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, released on November 29, 2024. The track pays tribute to R&B icon Luther Vandross, sampling his 1982 duet with Cheryl Lynn, "If This World Were Mine," and weaving its nostalgic essence into a modern soundscape. "Luther" merges hip-hop and R&B, drawing from the smooth textures of 1980s soul and freestyle music. Classical guitar riffs, 808s, hi-hats, and orchestral flourishes shape its rich production. Lamar delivers his verses in a restrained monotone, reflecting on love, spirituality, and personal transformation. SZA’s ethereal vocals contrast his delivery, layering the track with warmth and emotional depth.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "luther"

A roster of acclaimed collaborators, including Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington, helped craft the song’s intricate composition. Upon release, "Luther" struck a chord with listeners worldwide, topping charts and reaffirming Lamar and SZA’s ability to create music that feels both timeless and urgent. The duo's Grand National Tour has generated massive demand, with ticket sales surging as fans rush to secure seats for one of the year’s most anticipated events. Pre-sale tickets sold out within hours, prompting organizers to add extra dates in select cities. General sales have followed suit, with major venues reporting near-capacity bookings shortly after release.