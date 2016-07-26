Loyalty and hardwork permeate the soul of Top Dawg Entertainment, and if it weren't for the overly dedicated output of in-house producer Sounwave (founding member of Digi+Phonics), the 21st Century's greatest rap crew wouldn't be where they are today.Born Mark Spears in Los Angeles, California, the Compton beatmaker began honing his craft at the age of ten. A staple of TDE, Sounwave has played a major role on all of Kendrick Lamar's albums, producing standout tracks such as "Hol' Up," "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe," and "Alright." Although he has not gotten the same fame and attention as TDE`s rappers, Sounwave`s music has undoubtedly transformed hip hop behind the boards.