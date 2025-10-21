Kendrick Lamar Falls Off The Hot 100 Chart For The 1st Time Since Drake Beef

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar has put out a number of hits that have landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the last year.

Kendrick Lamar has finally fallen off the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since his viral feud with Drake began in 2024. The final track to remain on the ranking was his collaboration with SZA, "luther," from his latest album, GNX. The song spent 13 consecutive weeks at number one on the chart.

Drake fans have been reveling in the news on social media. "But this yall savior right? Kendrick era for sure LMAO," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Oh yeah, no one’s gonna come anywhere close to Drake’s consecutive weeks charting record."

Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud erupted in 2024, following Lamar's collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin on "Like That." On the song, he shut down the idea of there being a "Big 3" in hip-hop and proclaimed himself to be alone at the time. Over the ensuing weeks, both Lamar and Drake dropped numerous diss tracks aimed at one another. The battle reached a climax with the release of "Not Like Us." The hit song helped catapult Lamar to being selected as the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Further cementing his dominance on the Billboard charts, Lamar dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, in November of that year. In addition to SZA, that project featured collaborations with Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat, and Peysoh. Both singles, "Squabble Up" and "Luther," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After Super Bowl LIX, Lamar teamed up with SZA to perform on the co-headlining Grand National Tour. The two performed a total of 47 shows across Europe, North America, Australia, and South America. Although SZA won't be making it, Lamar will travel to Australia to perform the final four shows in December.

As for Drake, he's currently preparing to release his long-awaited album, Iceman, which will mark his first full-length solo effort since the beef. He previously worked with PartyNextDoor on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

