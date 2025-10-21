Joe Budden Debates Whether Ludacris & Kendrick Lamar Ruin R&B Songs

BY Cole Blake 542 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Both Ludacris and Kendrick Lamar have appeared on tons of popular R&B tracks over the course of their careers.

Joe Budden says that Ludacris, Kendrick Lamar, and other hip-hop artists often ruin otherwise good R&B tracks. He explained his reasoning during a recent episode of his podcast. A clip of the debate has been circulating on social media.

"Ludacris has f*cked up the vibe on more R&B songs that he's helped to make lit," Budden began. "You like Ludacris' verse on that R. Kelly song?" From there, he cited their collaboration, "Legs Shakin'."

"My thing about Ludacris is, he got verses on a lot of sensual, sexy type of songs, and this one for example. When he comes on, it's like, 'Okay, this wasn't the time for that.' I feel the same way about him on the T Pain record," he added. Budden admitted that not all of the collaborations have been bad. "He absolutely killed the Missy record, but then Jay-Z came. The Usher record he killed," he said.

From there, Budden discussed other artists and weighed in on Kendrick Lamar, citing his collaboration with Miguel, "How Many Drinks?" He argued: “He shouldn’t have been on ‘How many Drinks," but defended his other collaborations.

Read More: Dame Dash Fires Back After Joe Budden Insists He Wasn’t A Roc-A-Fella Artist

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Kendrick Lamar has worked on several R&B tracks over the years. Most recently, his collaboration with SZA, "Luther," was a major hit off of his 2024 album, GNX. The song spent 13 consecutive weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The two also performed it at the Super LIX Halftime Show.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Joe Budden's hot take. "Nonsense. Luda on 'Oh' Ciara was a legendary verse. Amerie - Why don't we fall in love. I would say some rappers where bread and butter on Rnb songs. E.g, Fabolous, Mase, Camron," one user argued on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Nah rappers have been ruining RnB songs for a while. Pac, Plies, Ja, LL, and T.I enhanced RnB songs. Luda for me atleast I hated when he jumped on Rnb songs except splash waterfalls but the remix that only came on bet."

Read More: Joe Budden Calls Drake A "B*tch" After Losing To UMG

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13 Music Joe Budden Theorizes That Kendrick Lamar Was Pandering To Drake's Audience During SZA Interview 2.9K
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Music KXNG Crooked Previews Unreleased Slaughterhouse Banger 6.6K
Elliott Wilson Drake NOKIA Music Video Kendrick Lamar luther Hip Hop News Music Elliott Wilson Prefers Drake's "NOKIA" Music Video Over Kendrick Lamar's "luther" 1.5K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Music Joe Budden Puts Kendrick Lamar In His Top 5 Of All Time, But There's A Catch 1.8K
Comments 1