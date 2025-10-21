Joe Budden says that Ludacris, Kendrick Lamar, and other hip-hop artists often ruin otherwise good R&B tracks. He explained his reasoning during a recent episode of his podcast. A clip of the debate has been circulating on social media.

"Ludacris has f*cked up the vibe on more R&B songs that he's helped to make lit," Budden began. "You like Ludacris' verse on that R. Kelly song?" From there, he cited their collaboration, "Legs Shakin'."

"My thing about Ludacris is, he got verses on a lot of sensual, sexy type of songs, and this one for example. When he comes on, it's like, 'Okay, this wasn't the time for that.' I feel the same way about him on the T Pain record," he added. Budden admitted that not all of the collaborations have been bad. "He absolutely killed the Missy record, but then Jay-Z came. The Usher record he killed," he said.

From there, Budden discussed other artists and weighed in on Kendrick Lamar, citing his collaboration with Miguel, "How Many Drinks?" He argued: “He shouldn’t have been on ‘How many Drinks," but defended his other collaborations.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Kendrick Lamar has worked on several R&B tracks over the years. Most recently, his collaboration with SZA, "Luther," was a major hit off of his 2024 album, GNX. The song spent 13 consecutive weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The two also performed it at the Super LIX Halftime Show.