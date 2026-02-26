Deshae Frost Trolls Fans With "Infected" Lips After Celina Powell Kiss

Recently, Deshae Frost linked up with Celina Powell for a livestream. At one point in the stream, things took an unexpected turn, and the adult star gave him a quick kiss on the lips. He appeared shocked at the time, and now, he's claiming that the kiss came at a cost.

In a clip shared by No Jumper, he's seen uncovering his face to reveal a massive, infected-looking lesion near his mouth. "It's not that bad right chat?" he asked his viewers. "It's not that bad?" While Frost is jokingly insinuating that he caught something from Powell, and leaning into rampant slut-shaming, this doesn't actually appear to be the case.

The kiss isn't the only moment from the stream that made headlines, however. Powell also took the opportunity to share the impressive amount of money she earns on OnlyFans. The number blew Frost away, and prompted him to admit that he's never made that kind of cash so quickly.

Read More: Celina Powell Unveils Her Astonishing OnlyFans Earnings

How Much Does Celina Powell Earn On OnlyFans?

"That sh*t say $1.1 million," he declared upon looking at her phone. "What the f*ck?" That number only reflected her earnings in the month of January, meaning the 30-year-old must have racked up some serious dough over the course of her career.

During the stream, Powell also opened up about some of her experiences with celebrities. When asked who she enjoyed sleeping with the most, for example, she delivered an NSFW response. "Young Thug," she declared. "His d*ck is huge." She added that she still has "flashbacks" of the experience, and that it was "great."

Over the years, Powell has been linked to various high-profile men. This includes YBN Nahmir, NLE Choppa, Chief Keef, Lil Meech, Snoop Dogg, and more. She never holds back when it comes to exposing them when necessary, either. Back in January, for example, she put Offset on blast after he allegedly threatened her. "If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it," she alleged. "Tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+."