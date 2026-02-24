Celina Powell Unveils Her Astonishing OnlyFans Earnings

It's no secret that Celina Powell makes a ton of money on OnlyFans. Recently, however, she shocked fans by revealing just how much she actually earns. She made the big revelation during a stream with Deshae Frost earlier this week, shortly after he took a dig at her sexual history.

"That sh*t say $1.1 million," Frost said in awe, as captured by Live Bitez. "What the f*ck?" According to Powell, that was just what she made in the month of January. "I started the year off right," she noted.

Frost went on to explain how he's never made $1 million in a month, though he's also never engaged in sex work. Powell joked that he should give it a try if he wants to start raking in the dough like she is.

Celina Powell & Deshae Frost Stream

Finances are far from all that was discussed during Powell's recent stream with Frost, however. At one point, the conversation took a wild turn when Frost asked the controversial personality to open up about her past sexual experiences. More specifically, he asked her who she'd enjoyed sleeping with the most. "Young Thug," she admitted. "His d*ck is huge." She added that she still has "flashbacks" of the rapper, and that he was "great."

In January, for example, she took to social media to accuse Offset of threatening her. "If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it," she wrote at the time. "Tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+. i tried to get my money back for weeks and all i've gotten is threats... @offset."