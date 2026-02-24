Celina Powell Unveils Her Astonishing OnlyFans Earnings

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celina Powell OnlyFans Earnings
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 5: (L-R) Friend and Celina Powell attends Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel on December 5, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Celina Powell recently linked up with Deshae Frost for a livestream, opening up about her OnlyFans career, sexual experiences, and more.

It's no secret that Celina Powell makes a ton of money on OnlyFans. Recently, however, she shocked fans by revealing just how much she actually earns. She made the big revelation during a stream with Deshae Frost earlier this week, shortly after he took a dig at her sexual history.

"That sh*t say $1.1 million," Frost said in awe, as captured by Live Bitez. "What the f*ck?" According to Powell, that was just what she made in the month of January. "I started the year off right," she noted.

Frost went on to explain how he's never made $1 million in a month, though he's also never engaged in sex work. Powell joked that he should give it a try if he wants to start raking in the dough like she is.

Read More: Celina Powell Reveals NSFW Details About Sex With Young Thug

Celina Powell & Deshae Frost Stream

Finances are far from all that was discussed during Powell's recent stream with Frost, however. At one point, the conversation took a wild turn when Frost asked the controversial personality to open up about her past sexual experiences. More specifically, he asked her who she'd enjoyed sleeping with the most. "Young Thug," she admitted. "His d*ck is huge." She added that she still has "flashbacks" of the rapper, and that he was "great."

Powell has been linked to several other celebrities over the years. This includes YBN Nahmir, NLE Choppa, Chief Keef, Lil Meech, Snoop Dogg, and more. She isn't shy about this either, and never hesitates to put someone on blast when she sees fit.

In January, for example, she took to social media to accuse Offset of threatening her. "If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it," she wrote at the time. "Tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+. i tried to get my money back for weeks and all i've gotten is threats... @offset."

Read More: Celina Powell Alleges Ja Morant Was Toting Guns On His Finsta Well Before Infamous Suspension

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Relationships Celina Powell Reveals NSFW Details About Sex With Young Thug
Celina Powell Pop Culture Celina Powell Jokes That DJ Akademiks "Likes Them Young"
Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatening Her Debt Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Claims Offset Is Threatening Her Over $15K Debt
Celina-powell-sneaky-links Original Content Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links
Comments 0