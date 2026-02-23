Celina Powell Reveals NSFW Details About Sex With Young Thug

BY Cole Blake
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Celina Powell's comments come after Young Thug proposed to Mariah The Scientist during a concert in December.

Celina Powell says that she had the best sex of her life with Young Thug. She discussed allegedly hooking up with the rapper during a livestream with Deshae Frost, over the weekend. "Young Thug, his d*ck is huge," Powell said when asked for her "best body." "Why would you ask if you didn't want me to say?"

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Now we know why Mariah don’t care to be embarrassed," one user joked. Another added: "As a grown man why are u even asking or worried about that smh."

Powell previously praised Young Thug during an appearance on the We in Miami Podcast back in 2022. At the time, she admitted she still has "flashbacks of Young Thug," adding that "he paid me" and "was great." She also praised 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg at the time.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist's Relationship

In other news, Young Thug is currently engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. He popped the question by surprise at his Hometown Hero benefit concert in Atlanta in December. Just weeks before, Mariah had told Angie Martinez that she wanted marriage and kids. “I wanna be married. That’s my plan. I want a baby. I just want at least one. I’ll start with that and see how I can manage," she said at the time.

Mariah famously stayed with Thug during his several-year-long imprisonment ahead of the YSL RICO trial. After Thug's release, a number of his phone calls from behind bars leaked online. In one of them, he admitted to being unfaithful to Mariah, and in turn, she temporarily broke up with him. “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work,” he wrote in an apology on X (formerly Twitter). “U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace”

