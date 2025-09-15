Kodak Black appeared on a livestream with Zoe Spencer, over the weekend, and his antics haven't been going over well with many fans on social media. When LiveBitez shared a series of highlights from the stream on Instagram, users in the comments section were highly critical of Black. He appeared to make several inappropriate jokes around her.

"This is harassment. She seems uncomfortable but playing it off," one user wrote. Another added: "He displays predatory behavior… wasn’t he accused of rap*** (graping) someone before? If so he has not changed…" One more fan posted: "WHY SHE BEING AROUND HIM AND HE KEEPS BEING INAPPROPRIATE WITH HER.. AND THE FACT THAT SHE AROUND HIGH AND SHE KEEPS HIM IN HER COMPANY IS VERY DISTURBING. I WOULD BE CHECKING HIM ON HIS BEHAVIOR AND DRUG USAGE. I CANT JUST LET MY FRIENDS OR ASSOCIATES SELF DESTRUCK."

Others came to Kodak Black's defense. "If she was so uncomfortable why is she following him? She knows exactly what’s going on and what she’s doing! I seriously don’t want to hear no bs when she go live talking sh*t after because she definitely has freedom to leave," one fan commented.

Kodak Black & Mariah Thee Scientist

This isn't the first time Kodak Black has made headlines for his antics in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a phone call from behind bars between Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug surfaced on social media. In it, Mariah revealed that Black allegedly sent her a flirtatious direct message.

In another call, Young Thug admitted to being unfaithful to Mariah. He later issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter). "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."