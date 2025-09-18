Kodak Black Gifts Lauryn Hill A Hermes Bag In Wholesome New Video

BY Caroline Fisher 635 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kodak Black Lauryn Hill Hermes Bag Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kodak Black recently got the opportunity to link up with Lauryn Hill, who he's a big fan of, to give her a special present.

It's no secret that Kodak Black is a big Lauryn Hill fan, and recently, he got the exciting opportunity to link up with her. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he's seen greeting the Grammy-winner and gifting her a bright pink Hermes bag. They only chatted briefly, but Instagram users agree that he seemed elated about the experience.

"His inner child was excited to meet her💚," one commenter writes. "He so happy to be in her presence 🫶🏾," another points out. "I would love to see the day that someone gives him, his flowers! Sexyy Red did but we need more to uplift him. He deserves it 🫶🏾🙏🏾," someone else claims.

Kodak's wholesome moment with Hill comes amid fans' concerns about his alleged substance abuse issues. Earlier this month, for example, he went live while driving and drinking what some thought could allegedly be lean. His lawyer Bradford Cohen later set the record straight during a talk with TMZ, confirming that his client was actually just drinking juice.

Read More: Kodak Black & Zoe Spencer's Awkward Livestream Interaction Goes Viral

Kodak Black & Mariah The Scientist

This is far from the only time the Florida rapper raised eyebrows in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, several of Young Thug's jail calls leaked online, including one of his conversations with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. During the call, the songstress revealed that Kodak had slid into her DMs. She read the messages to the YSL founder.

“But in the meantime, shawty, I’ve been f**ked up about you, and I just can’t put that to rest,” he wrote. “I’d love to come to some kind of terms with you, bae. You know it’s queen treatment only.” In response, Mariah told him, "I got a man and I ain’t going against what I got."

Kodak also recently earned some criticism for his behavior during a stream with Zoe Spencer this month, which included various inappropriate comments.

Read More: Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist For Telling Young Thug About Kodak Black DMs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 One Music Festival Music Kodak Black & Zoe Spencer's Awkward Livestream Interaction Goes Viral 1040
Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist Gossip News Gossip Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist For Telling Young Thug About Kodak Black DMs 3.1K
Kodak Black Attorney Didnt Drink Lean Driving Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black's Attorney Claims He Didn't Actually Drink Lean While Driving 581
Young Thug Jail Call Requests Blocked Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Jail Call Requests Blocked By Cobb County 1058
Comments 0