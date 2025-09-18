It's no secret that Kodak Black is a big Lauryn Hill fan, and recently, he got the exciting opportunity to link up with her. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he's seen greeting the Grammy-winner and gifting her a bright pink Hermes bag. They only chatted briefly, but Instagram users agree that he seemed elated about the experience.

"His inner child was excited to meet her💚," one commenter writes. "He so happy to be in her presence 🫶🏾," another points out. "I would love to see the day that someone gives him, his flowers! Sexyy Red did but we need more to uplift him. He deserves it 🫶🏾🙏🏾," someone else claims.

Kodak's wholesome moment with Hill comes amid fans' concerns about his alleged substance abuse issues. Earlier this month, for example, he went live while driving and drinking what some thought could allegedly be lean. His lawyer Bradford Cohen later set the record straight during a talk with TMZ, confirming that his client was actually just drinking juice.

Kodak Black & Mariah The Scientist

This is far from the only time the Florida rapper raised eyebrows in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, several of Young Thug's jail calls leaked online, including one of his conversations with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. During the call, the songstress revealed that Kodak had slid into her DMs. She read the messages to the YSL founder.

“But in the meantime, shawty, I’ve been f**ked up about you, and I just can’t put that to rest,” he wrote. “I’d love to come to some kind of terms with you, bae. You know it’s queen treatment only.” In response, Mariah told him, "I got a man and I ain’t going against what I got."

Kodak also recently earned some criticism for his behavior during a stream with Zoe Spencer this month, which included various inappropriate comments.